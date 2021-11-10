Newcastle United are on verge of appointing former Super Eagles defender Michael Emenalo as their new Director of football.

The Sun reported that Newcastle United new owners are keen on bringing the former Chelsea Chief to the club, but nothing has been concluded.

Ajax’s Marc Overmars had also been heavily linked with the role, as had Frank McParland who had previously worked with Liverpool and Rangers. Emenalo who is the favourite to take up the vacancy built a good reputation when he worked at Chelsea, and created their famous youth academy.

However, Emenalo has enjoyed plenty success since he parted company with Chelsea after six years.

He was appointed as the Technical director of Monaco Football Club in 2017, but lasted for just two years in the role.

Meanwhile, The Magpies have announced the appointment of Eddie Howe as their head coach.

Saudi Arabian-led consortium, bought the club last month and sacked manager Steve Bruce few days later.

