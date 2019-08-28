Africa Cup of Nations Golden Boot winner, Emmanuel Emenike, might end his search for a new club in the coming days.

Belgian First Division B side, KVC Westerlo had informed, via its official website, that the former Nigerian international was already training with De Kemphanen ahead of a possible transfer.

“This morning, we welcomed a new face to the training. In anticipation of a possible agreement, about which discussions are ongoing, Emmanuel Emenike was already training with De Kemphanen,” KVC Westerlo said.

Emenike had been unemployed since the summer of 2018, following his release by Greek Super League side, Olympiakos.

Starting his career at Delta Force, he had spells at South African clubs, MP Black Aces and FC Cape Town, before moving to Turkish side, Karabukspor, in 2009.

The 32-year-old has also played for Fenerbahce, Spartak Moscow, Al Ain and West Ham in the past.