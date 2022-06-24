A 12-member harmonisation team has been constituted for the Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to sustain the peace in the party following recent reconciliation of warring groups.

The governorship candidate of the party, Ikechi Emenike, who inaugurated the Harmonisation Committee, named Senator Chris Adighije as chairman with Nkeiruka Onyejeocha as secretary.

Other members of the Committee are Chris Okpechi, Emeka Wogu, Emeka Atuma, Ben Kalu, Chidi Avadja, Mr. Fabian Okonkwo, Donatus Nwankpa, Ben Godson, Engr. Solomon Alozie, and Ikenna Anyalewechi.

Chief Emenike had pledged after his election as governorship candidate, on May 26, 2022 “to lead one united APC to victory in Abia State” and followed it up with the reconciliation meeting last Saturday.

The Harmonisation Committee became necessary as Abia APC had been in deep crisis for many years with a factional group setting up its own leadership structure hence the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee (NWC) decided to resolve the issues.

The APC National Chairman (South), Chief Emma Eneukwu, was ,therefore, mandated to lead the charge for peace. He convened several meetings with the various contending parties and also followed up with joint meetings of the major protagonists.

Chief Eneukwu’s peace efforts led to a sharing formula of elective offices for the 2023 election which both parties agreed and signed into. This agreement was endorsed by the APC NWC. The smooth implementation of that agreement by the APC leadership calmed frayed nerves within the party and paved way for the hugely successful meeting at Ntalakwu Oboro on June 18.