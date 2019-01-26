Chelsea Loanee Victor Moses has given credit to his Super Eagles mate Emmanuel Emenike as well as former Liverpool star Martin Skrtel doe his decision to join Fenerbahce.

Moses’ transfer to Turkish Super Lig powerhouse Fenerbahce was confirmed on Friday, January 25.

Moses and Skrtel knew each other from way back as they played on the same Liverpool team during the 2013-2014 season.

‘’I asked for information from some of the players I played with before. Everyone said positive things. They said great things about the club and the country,’’ Moses told Fenerbahce Television.

‘’And so I couldn’t wait to come here. I spoke with Martin Skrtel. I played with him at Liverpool when I was on loan there.

‘’He told me how big this club is, how big the support is for the club and the passion of the supporters. He explained how everyone here loves football.

‘’I also spoke with Emenike. He also told me that I would be very happy here and that I should go.’’

Moses will compete with former Premier League stars Islam Slimani, Roberto Soldado and Andre Ayew for the attacking positions at Fenerbahce.