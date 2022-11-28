From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, Ikechi Emenike, has stepped up his campaign war-chest and strategies to grab the government house.

Speaking during a meeting at his Umukabia Okpuala country home in Umuahia North Local Government, he assured that his liberation message would permeate every nook and cranny of the state.

He urged the party leaders and stakeholders to sustain their winning mentality, adding that the liberation movement he is leading is divinely ordained to set Abia on the path of genuine development.

“God has watered the ground on which we have planted in Abia and now we are waiting for our harvest of victory coming up in 2023,” he said.

Alluding to the antics of his detractors, the Abia APC governorship flag bearer stated that those conspiring to make the party’s 2023 liberation movement deeail were working in vain.

“The truth of the matter is that we are on solid ground. We are on the right path (hence) nobody should be bothered by the distractions.”

The governorship flag bearer noted that the high pedestal on which the main opposition party has found itself was not attained overnight but a product of strategic planning in the course of years of a torturous journey.

Chief Emenike, who is a political strategist and grassroots mobiliser, explained that the meeting involving party leaders and stakeholders from state and local governments,

was convened for the purpose of fine-tuning the list of his campaign council to make it comprehensive and inclusive

It was gathered that the campaign council would be composed of no fewer than 700 persons drawn from all the 184 wards in the state, with each of them bringing their diverse experiences to bear on the party’s 2023 campaigns.

The deputy governorship candidate, Rev Gloria Akara, encouraged Abia APC leaders and members to imbibe Emenike’s passion and commitment in his avowed mission to rescue and develop Abia.

The National Welfare Secretary of APC, Friday Nwosu, said the maladministration of the party has plunged the state into despondency and Abia people were now looking up to APC to save the situation.

Chairman of Abia APC, Dr. Kingsley Ononogbu, charged party leaders and stakeholders to demonstrate their capacity and commitment to the party’s 2023 project of wresting Abia from the vicious grip of incompetent leaders.

“We must work and work harder; we must make sacrifices as much as needed to achieve our collective goal,” he said.