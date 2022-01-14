• Akpanudoedehe says imposition allegation untrue

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC) Reconciliation Committee on Abia State crisis, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has said the failure of Chief Ikechi Emenike to appear before it despite formal invitation, is a proof he has no case.

Recall that the Abia APC had been divided between the Emenike group and the faction led state Chairman, Donatus Nwankpa.

The Nwankpa faction, which comprises of Senators Orji Uzor Kalu, Nkechi Nwaogu, Chris Adighije as well as Prince Ben Apugo, Ben Kalu, Acho Obioma, among others, did not participate in the congress which produced Deacon Enyinnaya Harbour as state chairman of the party.

The APC Abia stakeholders that attended the meeting were: Pro-Chancellor and Chairman Federal University, Lokoja, Kogi State, Senator Chris Adighije, Senator Nkechi Nwaogu, former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chief Emeka Wogu, Chief Alex Oti, DIG Azubuko Udah rtd, Dr. Chida Maduekwe, Rt. Honourable Uzo Azubuike former Speaker Abia State House of Assembly, Sir Mac Wabara, Honourable Nnanango, Sir Stanley Ohajuruka, the longest serving Speaker of Abia state, Hon. Nnanna Kalu, Nduka Anyanwu and so many other leaders.

Speaking to newsmen at the end of the stakeholders meeting in Abuja to reconcile the factions, Adamu described the discussion as useful and expressed optimism that the issues will be resolved.

Asked the outcome of the meeting, Adamu said: “Distinguish members of the Fourth Estate, you can see for yourselves, that we just arose from a meeting we’ve had with principals stakeholders of our great party, APC in Abia state.

“This is subsequent upon a petition that we received at the Secretariat of the National Reconciliation Committee. We have had very, very useful discussions, we have reasons to be very optimistic of what we had seen of Abia State. And the person who would want to be seen as a complainant has not appeared, he has not turned up, he was duly invited. And from all indications, he has no case to put before us. And we have no hesitation whatsoever to listen to the delegation from Abia state.

“I don’t believe we could have any better representation in terms of the interests of the party and leadership of the party, stakeholders of the party that we have had this morning. So we appreciate them. We’ll make our report to the national headquarters, the national Chairman, we will do a reportage of all the others that we have undertaken. And we are hoping that the outcome will be extremely positive.”

Asked to share what recommendation to resolve the crisis in the State, he said: “That is not a question that I will answer. We have an assignment and we are not reporting to you. We are reporting to the people who sent us. What you want is just a comment and we’ll commented on what we have done, so you can’t ask of the report we’re going to make, we will report only to those who gave us this appointment.”

When asked if one of the reasons Emenike did not turn up for the meeting has to do with the choice of the venue, Adamu said: “If he said such to me or to us, we’ll have an answer. But if an agent of his comes to make this kind of thing, I will not answer.”

The Chairman of the Abia State Caretaker Executive Committee of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Hon Donatus Nwankpa, on his part said the array of leaders which include former governors, former lawmakers, ministers, industrialists among others was a confirmation that there was no crisis in the state.

He said: “The aim of coming to this committee is to give them the truth and the true picture of APC in Abia state. Politics is local and these are the leaders who have funded this party from 2013 till date. APC Abia does not receive subvention. So this party is the party in the South East that we are sure of winning election come 2023.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“In 2015, we didn’t win any elective position, in 2019, we got Senatorial seat, we got members in Federal House, we got house of assembly and to that effect in 2023, mathematically, you know where we’re going to. And because there is interest to sabotage this party, to stop its growth, some people have conspired with the national secretary of this party to undermine the growth of APC not just in Abia but in the south east.

“You all are aware of the recent drama that happened in Anambra, that is the conspiracy, they want to put Abia state in the same terrain with what happened in Anambra. And we will say no to it. Besides that, the leaders have done their Congresses arising from the ward Congresses and INEC has certified all the Congresses we did in Abia and a court of competent jurisdiction has equally validated every of our Congress procedure.

“You can’t beat a child and say the child should not complain. That is what we are here to tell them. You cannot impose leadership on Abia APC. Abia APC runs on a college’s system, which means leaders man your ward. This is the directive of Mr. President. Mr. President is opposed to imposition of any leadership at any level. He wants leadership to grow from the grassroots. And that is why the Abia APC is here today. And we’re very happy with the atmosphere of our deliberations. But with the interrogations, we are convinced they have seen the truth and because of the quality of persons, the impeccability and the quality of their leadership and their track record, I don’t want to make a pronouncement. What I want to say is that they have seen the truth and the truth is setting everybody free including you press men, that when you report against the truth it will not set you free.

“So I also wanted to let the world know that Abia APC does not have problem. The problem we have is the one induced from the National secretariat, using the national secretary as the arrowhead, that is the situation.”

When reminded that despite the creme de la creme of APC in Abia State present at the meeting, if one is missing it means there is still crisis, he said: “Democracy is not a game of everybody. It is a game of majority. What are you talking about? You see, let me tell you something. There are many political parties in Nigeria. All of them don’t have the entire population. But what we’re saying is that 99.9% of Abia APC, is intact.”

Reacting to allegation of conniving with some people in Abia to cause crisis by imposing a candidate, James Akpanudoedehe, said it’s untrue.

According to him, “It us not true. The function of the office of the National Secretary of our party is like a clearinghouse. We take responsibility on behalf of the party. We carry out the directive of the party.

“Sometimes our people personalise the issue when they have some challenges and say Senator Akpanudoedehe was the one. I want them to know that we follow the process in whatever we do.

“The accusation is not right. I don’t know why they should accuse me. The allegation of conniving to impose candidate is not true. The office of the National Secretary cannot single-handedly or unilaterally impose candidates. That 4 not true and that is not me. The office of the National Secretary only transmit the official position of the party, it does not have the power to unilaterally decide on behalf of the party.

It us not true.”