By Lukman Olabiyi

The Yoruba Young Professionals Network (YYPN), has called on all stakeholders to work for emergence of Igbo president in 2023 presidential poll, in order to pacify South East on agitation for session.

YYPN, an Akure based socio-cultural group known for promoting the development of Yoruba cultural heritage, made the call at a press conference.

Speaking at the press conference, National president of YYPN, Segun Lawal, stressed the importance of an Igbo presidency to national unity and development.

According to him, the call could not be over emphasized because the region that has never produced a president before will feel the sense of inclusion, especially in the wake of the incessant agitation currently going on in and around the country.

He added that it is imperative to support the emergence of a Nigerian president of the south-east extraction in 2023 in the spirit of one Nigeria.

He further assured that his group is eager to support the vision of the United Better Nigeria initiative (UBNi); a national advocacy group canvassing support for the actualisation of South East Presidency in 2023.

He also pledged their unwavering support to the National Coordinator, Mrs Nkolika Mkparu Okeke as the group continues to carry out public awareness, sensitization and advocacy for its agenda.