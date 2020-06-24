Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

hat merged to form the All Progressives Congress (APC) have urged concerned National Executive Committee (NEC)

In a statement signed by the leader, Saliu Mustapha, Polycap Udah, Capt Bala Jibrin, Ray Morphy, Umar Kachalla Zubair, Dr Slyvanus Amechi, Shaba Emangi, Emeka Enechi, Charles Idahosa, Mohammed Aboki Mahmud, Prince Maxkor Shaka Momodu and Yusuf Omobeni, the forum hinged their appeal on the collective interest of all and the survival of the party.

Titled “Reconvened NEC meeting: APC Doctrine of Necessity, the forum noted: “We the representatives of founding members of the Legacy Parties that merged to form our great party, the APC, welcome the reconvened NEC meeting billed for Thursday with open-arms and indeed for the saving grace – APC Doctrine of Necessity.

“We appeal to all NEC members to attend or participate virtually as the case maybe for the collective interest of all and the survival of our great party. This crucial meeting is Doctrine of Necessity and the last hope of the recovery of the soul of APC; because we have complained bitterly, wailed and lamented helplessly as our great party is sliding dangerously from 24 State Governors in 2019 to God knows.