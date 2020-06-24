From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The pro-Oshiomhole National Working Committee (NWC) members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), have declined invitation to participate in the party’s emergency virtual National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, insisting that President Muhammadu Buhari was ill advised to endorse the meeting.

In a statement issued after several hours meeting and signed by the Acting National chairman, Hilliard Eta, and Acting National Secretary, Waziri Bulama, the NWC respectfully implore Mr. President to kindly avail himself with facts of the matter regarding the impasse presently experienced by the party to guide him in his assessment of the matter.

“We wish to unequivocally state that members of the NWC believe that the President was offered wrong advice or blackmailed into lending his weighty office to the illegality of the NEC meeting purportedly convened by one Victor Giadom on June 25, 2020.

“We hereby respectfully implore Mr. President to kindly avail himself with facts of the matter regarding the impasse presently experienced by the Party so as to guide him in his assessment of the matter because we are sure that the President if properly advised, would come to the conclusion that the meeting convened by Victor Giadom bothers on illegality and criminality.

“The NWC regrets to turn down the invitation to the illegal and unconstitutional NEC convened by Victor Giadom. We believe that attending such a meeting will amount to embracing illegalities and turning a blind eye to the infractions on the Constitution of our great party,” he said.