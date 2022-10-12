From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Emergency Nurses Association of Nigeria (ENAN), Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) chapter, has donated life-saving medical equipment worth millions of naira for effective service delivery for patients at JUTH

Assistant Director, Nursing Services and Coordinator, Accident and Emergency Unit, Paula Barnabas, who made the donation on Wednesday during Emergency Nurses Day celebration with the theme, “Standing Strong”, said the equipment is to complement management’s effort in providing effective service delivery in the hospital.

“Working in the Accident and Emergency Unit is only for the bold and strong at heart. This day is celebrated globally today to express gratitude and show support for Emergency Nurses, who provide invaluable care and assistance to those in need,” she said.

“This day recognizes the extraordinary commitment and labour of Emergency Nursing Professionals around the world. The theme of the celebration this year is “standing strong”, to me it is apt because of the numerous challenges we face, looking at the increasing workload, the over-flooded emergency room, and the shortage of manpower facing the unit.”

“We here in JUTH thought it wise to give back to our patients and also the hospital’s Accident and Emergency Unit, hence the donation of these items. Oxygen regulator; 1 patient transport oxygen cylinder; multi parameter patent monitor stand and patent gowns,” she added.

“Others are a 12kg capacity washing machine, digital BP machine, infrared non-contact thermometer and cubicle curtains.”

She appreciated the management for the recent approval of special allowances for members in March 2022 and said that has boosted their morale and improved their work efficiency in the hospital.

Acting Chief Medical Director, Dr Pokop Bupwabda who was represented by the Actin Chairman Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC), Dr Njem Miner received the equipment and said the gesture would help in saving more lives in the hospital.

He said nurses who work in the Accident and Emergency Unit are faced with a lot of life-threatening experiences, nothing that they must be healthy, strong and resilient.

“This event is apt because it shows how nurses put their heads together to save lives in an emergency; we say emergency because if you don’t take an action within a period of time, you will have some losses.

“Our nurses have been doing their best, and that is indicated by one of our patients who is a Professor who wrote a letter of commendation and decided to give medals to nurses who took care of him while in the hospital and that is heartwarming for us as management.”

He explained that there are numerous challenges facing the hospital and pleaded with the nurses and other medical personnel to put in their best in terms of service delivery while the management will also be making frantic efforts in providing a conducive working atmosphere.

Director of Administration Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) Comrade Bitrus Ali described the occasion as historic because of the caring and diligent work of nurses in the hospital.

He noted that over the years the hospital has witnessed unprecedented achievement due to the contribution and sacrifices made by the nurses at the unit and urged them to continue in that direction for service to God and humanity.

However, 16 medals were presented to trained Accident and Emergency Nurses in recognition of their hard work and diligent services by Prof. S. Nuhu Ali, a patient who shows satisfaction with the services of JUTH.