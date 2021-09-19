An emerging Afrobeat artist known as Mowille and had received some backlash from the media a while over the lyric of his new song “Ride N Roll” which was released recently.

Ride N Roll is one of those tracks that is a potential world hit, especially with the consideration that It has many viewers on YouTube, 56,000 listen on Audiomack, several others listen on Soundcloud, while many play on Spotify.

Some are unhappy with song as they say it to promote infidelity in marriages, while others say the song is about married men who decides to get involved with single ladies all for fun and when it seems like they are falling in love the lady’s heart gets broken.

Most views shared on the internet seem to disagree with him saying that even as he is married it is wrong for him to post infidelity content and still promoting it with his full chest.

Although There are a few that actually do find his post funny as some of them are saying that it’s normal for married men to have flings around with young girls.

It is believed that Mowille realised how these misinterpretation could pose a damage to his brand, he later took the bold step of making amend by apologising for the tweet and further announced entrepreneur give away which was focused on women by empowering three women a sum of 100,000 naira each to support their business.

The competition ran for three days on his Instagram page @officialmowille few weeks ago. This was a smart PR move for the musician as one could see the positive feedback from women participants.

One could say he has been forgiven and embraced by the more people who are loving his music now. Taking a look into Mowille’s discography, one can only say what a body of talent this young man is, humble and highly creative. He could be one of the ones to watch out for in the nearest future in the music scene.

