For Miss Sarah Toritseju Pessu, winning the fiercely competitive Most Beautiful Face in Nigeria pageant has made her childhood dream a reality.

“I’ve always pictured my crowning moment by Queen Aisha and the reality was way better. I still did not believe I won, even after I was crowned. Everyone started calling me ‘queen’ and it felt really strange. But it’s a dream come true for me,” she told Inside Nollywood.

The University of Bradford Biomedical Science graduate plans to empower the youth and give hope to the vulnerable through her pet project. She states: “My pet project is called ‘Hope to the Vulnerable’ and it is about feeding the poor and empowering the youths. It is going to involve the distribution of food items to the vulnerable including children and women in Nigeria, especially in Edo and Delta States. I will also be training some lucky youths to acquire entrepreneurial skills such as catering, fashion designing and hair styling.”

Affirming the support of her parents during the contest, the beauty queen said, “My parents were my biggest supporters, my whole family were so amazing. It was really their strong words of encouragement and God’s grace that kept me going.”