From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Some loyalists of the founding leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Delta State, O’tega Emerhor, have perfected plans to defect to the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

This is coming on the heels of the resignation of the publicity secretary of the state caretaker committee of APC, Sylvester Imonina from the party.

The Emerhor loyalists who are led by former factional state chairman of APC, Cyril Ogodo, are expected to be received into the PDP at a mega rally in Asaba this Saturday.

But reacting to the development, Emerhor described the loyalists as disgruntled individuals who have induced with money to jump ship.

The 2015 governorship candidate of APC said members of his political structure, Emerhor Political Family (EPF) was intact, adding that the few defecting ones were stomach politicians.

“It is not true that members of the EPF are decamping to the PDP as reported, the truth is that only a few misguided and disgruntled individuals are involved.

“Only Ogodo, Kohwo and a few who have now become stomach politicians are decamping after allegedly receiving cash inducements as ‘rally mobilisation’.

“Emerhor political structures are intact. Alfred Oloko is the state coordinator and head of the EPF. Cyril Ogodo was never the head.

“The EPF elders forum is also intact. The forum is meeting this week to replace Sylvester Kohwo, the erstwhile chairman.

“Indeed, I met with these few over this last weekend and after our discussions, it was clear to me that it is greed that is behind their defection,” Emerhor noted.

The business mogul stated that as individuals, they were free to associate with any group or party in their political quest, stressing that it is however, mischievous for them to try to use the name and clout of EPF to promote themselves in order to up their stake and cash price with PDP.

He noted further that the defection of a handful of individuals whose membership of EPF is at best parasitical, doesn’t anyway diminish the resolve of genuine members of EPF to join other progressives to rescue Delta come 2023.

Wishing the PDP good luck with their new intakes, Emerhor added that neither the nor Delta APC would be missing the defectors.