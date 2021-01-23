The family has officially announced the death of Emeritus Prof. John Akolisa Ibemesi, who, until his demise, was the Dean of Physical Sciences at Caritas University, Enugu, Enugu State.

Ibemesi who passed away on December 16, 2020, at the age of 78, will be buried on 26 February 2021 in his hometown. Eziaja Village in Neni, Anaocha LGA, Anambra State. Born on 25th November, 1942, he was a scholar of extraordinary repute with many academic awards, recognitions, and scholarly publications in the area of Physical and Polymer Chemistry.

Starting out as UNN Best graduating Student (Second Class Upper) in Chemistry, 1972, he went on to Michigan State University for his PhD. (1973-1978) in Physical/Polymer Chemistry and post-doctoral fellowship in Macromolecular Chemistry at Michigan Molecular Institute, Michigan (1978-79). He joined the UNN teaching staff thereafter. He held positions as lecturer, Professor, Head of Department Industrial Chemistry (1998-2000), Dean of Physical Sciences (2004-2006), and retired in the year 2007 from UNN after thirty-five years of meritorious service.

He served as Neni President General from 2008-2015; founded Neni Education Foundation and awarded numerous undergraduate and postgraduate scholarships to indigent Neni students. As PG, he completed the Neni Town Hall including well-equipped library containing thousands of books he donated from Michigan State University in collaboration with Dr. Ike Iyioke.

He is survived by Prof. (Mrs.) Felica Ibemesi, wife; eight children, six in-laws and 17 grandchildren. They include: Barr. Paul Ezeani, former chairman, Ojo LGA, Lagos State; Dr. Ike Iyioke and Dr. Ifeoma Iyioke, Michigan State University; Chris Okeke, Lagos-based businessman; Barr. Hilary Ezeude, Abuja-based practitioner, Dr. Simon Ozomma, medical practitioner, Ebuka Osakwe and Emeka and Tochukwu Ibemesi.