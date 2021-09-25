Olympique Lyon fullback Emerson Palmieri has explained leaving Chelsea last month.

The Euro 2020 winner admits he needed to be sure of regular football this season.

He told La Gazzetta dello Sport: “I decided to leave Chelsea as I didn’t have playing time.

“Roberto Mancini told me: ‘You have to play, you have to be the main player’. Lyon proposed an interesting project, and I agreed after 2-3 days.

“I’m really happy with my choice.”

