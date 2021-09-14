Villarreal coach, Unai Emery has ruled Nigerian wing forward, Samuel Chukwueze out of Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League game against Italian side, Atalanta.

Chukwueze picked up what was initially described as a hamstring injury in May during the UEFA Europa League semi final clash against Arsenal. It turned out to be worst than initially feared.

Initially set to return to full training by the end of July, he suffered a setback, which ruled him out for a further three months according to respected Spanish media outlet, Marca.

They claimed he was operated upon on his left leg after suffering a relapse while pushing to make the final match against Manchester United. The operation was needed to solve his persistent muscle problems.

He’s supposed to be back in the first month of the new season but manager Unai Emery said the speed of recovery isn’t encouraging and he will still be out for a while. “He’s going a bit slower than we wanted and we still want to go cautiously with him. It’s a cause for concern,” the coach said ahead of the start of their campaign in the UEFA Champions League.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.