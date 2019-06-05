Magnus eze, Enugu

The bid by Senator-elect and former Abia State governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, for the position of Deputy Senate President, has received the endorsement of Igbo Development Union (IDU).

IDU’s backing came on the heels of the warning by the Association of South East Town Unions (ASETU) that a plot by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), to exclude the zone in the about-to-be constituted National Assembly leadership, negates the spirit of federalism; as enshrined in the nation’s Constitution.

Arising from an enlarged meeting of the IDU in Enugu, yesterday, the group stated that the South East should be reintegrated into the national mainstream politics by allocating the position of deputy senate president to Igbo.

They also said that Kalu, if elected deputy senate president, would galvanise the region and bolster national cohesion, peace and unity.

A comuniqué issued by the IDU Chairman, Chief Emmanuel Igwe, stated that “after due consideration of the acceptability of the various senators-elect from the zone, do hereby, endorse Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu for the position of deputy senate president.

“The former governor of Abia state is capable of reintegrating the South East into mainstream politics, by bringing prominent Igbo politicians to the central government.

“Kalu’s worldwide contacts and business acumen are needed to drive the process of job and wealth creation in the country; his acceptability in both northern and southern Nigeria will accelerate national cohesion, peace and unity of the country.

“We urge the Presidency and APC to utilise this ample opportunity to enhance national unity.”

Also, ASETU President, Chief Emeka Diwe, counselled that the principle of federal character simply means that the composition of the government of Nigeria must be done in a way that reflects the country’s federal nature; in order to ensure inclusiveness and mirror its diversity.

Diwe said if the Chief Justice of Nigeria, as well as the President, are from the North, and the South West already has the Vice President position, then, it is the constitutional right of the South East to produce the senate president.

“If truly Nigeria is a tripod, why should it be right to even contemplate using an Igbo person as deputy under an arrangement which should have Ndigbo as key players?