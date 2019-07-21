Peter Anosike

Eminent Nigerians, including Prof. Anya .O. Anya, Prof. Jerry Gana ,Dr Christopher Kolade, Senator Ibrahim Ida among other have identified failure of leadership as the bane of Nigeria’s predicament.

As a way of fighting this challenge, they have come up with what they call the Nigeria Prize for Leadership.

Speaking at a press conference to announce the setting up of the prize in Lagos, Prof. Anya who is the Chairman, Governing Board, Nigeria Prize for Leadership, said that they recognized the enormous economic damage done to the country over the years by poor leadership.

Prof. Anya who was the former chairman, Nigeria Merit Award and for 15 years Chairman, Zik Prize for Leadership, said that the fabric of the Nigerian society has been deeply shaken and could be shattered, if urgent actions were not taken, hence the urgent wisdom of a fundamental intervention aimed at raising high quality leaders.

Speaking further, he said that human history has shown that as long as the leadership question remains unresolved, the challenges of human progress would remain unresolved.