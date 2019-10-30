Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi.

The Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Samaila Muhammed Mera has ordered his District Heads to take full responsibilities on enrollment of more children in schools and team up with Kebbi state Government’s officers to reduce out of school children roaming the streets.

The Royal father gave the directives in his palace yesterday in Argungu, while hosting technical team of Best Education Delivery for All (BESDA) led by the Permanent Secretary of Ministry for Basic and Secondary Education, Hajiya Rafaatu Hammani, along with the officials from SUBEB as well as representatives of High level Women Advocates ( HILWA) .

Mera noted that ,since the education programme is targeting people at the grassroots ,each District Head would be hold responsible for the success or otherwise of the program in his domain.

” Each district head will take responsibility of schools in his domain, scrutinize all the teachers who will be involved in the program in your area””, he directed.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary Ministry for Basic and Secondary Education,Hajiya Rafaatu Hammani informed the Emir that the BESDA technical team has embarked on Emirate tour to seek blessings, suppport of the four Emirs in the state and plead with them for the involvement of traditional institution for the successful implementation of the program in the state which is being supported by the world bank and the federal government in collaboration with Kebbi State Government.

” The main objective is to give education to all children especially the out of the school children, the Almajiris, nomads and fishermen children, I mean all categories of children. They will be taught in Hausa for the first three years ” she explained.

In his remarks , the Desk Officer for the program,Malam Hassan Umar said that the state government and developing partners designed the programme to reduce 814,945 out of school children reportedly existing in Kebbi state according to 2015 National Education Data survey conducted.

Umar added that 504 Islamic Quranic Schools would be integrated into the main stream education system since most of the out of school children were from Islamic schools stressed that 50 percent of primary schools in the state would be involved in literacy program.