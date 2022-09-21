From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

The Emir of Argungu,Alhaji Samaila Muhammad Mera has appealed to the British government to return some of the missing old artifacts of Kabi Kingdom missing during the colonial era.

Mera made the request during the courtesy visit of the British High Commissioner to Nigeria,Cantriona Laing,to his palace, Argungu.

The Emir represented by the High Chief of the Argungu Emirate Council, Alhaji Ibrahim Hassan ,’Kundudan-Kabi, explained that some of the old artifacts were missing during the colonial ruling.

According to him, ” I want to make request,an appeal to the British government to please, help us to return all our missing artifacts to Kabi Royal palace”.

He also condoled the British government and her people over the death of the Queen Elizabeth II ,stressed that,history of Nigeria could not be view completed without mentioned the role of United Kingdom.

In her remarks, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing,appreciated the warm welcome she and her team received at the Emir palace.

She explained that the state Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has told her many things about the state in the areas of economy, history, and how the state are united by four Emirates.

Laing,also visited,Kanta Museum, Wacot Rice Mill in Argungu, where she interacted with management and staff of the institutions.