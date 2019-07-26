Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

Emir of Dutse, Alhaji Nuhu Muhammadu Sunusi, has pleaded with Jiawa Governor, Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar Badaru, to remove the Director in charge of School of Health Technology, Jahun, for allegedly ruining the institution.

The Emir, who spoke yesterday at a sensitisation training for female heath students at the Manpower Development Institute, Dutse, to discuss issues towards bridging human resources gap and dearth of female health workers in Jigawa rural communities.

Emir Sunusi who lamented the way the school had degenerated from its former standard said former managers of the school had done better than what it is since his appointment.

The emir warned against politicising of public health by appointing incompetent people to manage the affairs of school that train health workers in the state. “We’re begging you please to keep politics aside and appoint the right people; because the issue of health is a sensitive one that deserves the right people irrespective of where someone comes from”, the emir said.

A thunderous applause from participants greeted the emir’s submission while the governor nodded in seeming approval of the comments from the traditional ruler.

He also called on the government to appoint a substantive director for school of Nursing Birnin, Kudu and Hadejia instead of the one official overseeing both schools at an acting capacity.

The school, located at Jahun Local Government Area, has been enmeshed in controversy since the appointment of the director, which met staunch resistance from people of the state.

The embattled Adamu, who was summoned and appeared before the House committee was accused of being favoured by the former state’s Head of Service that allegedly violated the public service rules in his appointment earlier as Sole Administrator despite attaining retirement.

Findings revealed that the House Committee had in its investigation found that the contentious approval letter of appointment as Sole Administrator was issued by the Head of Service via letter No. ESM/POL/S/7/S.2/V.I/62 dated November 19, 2018, in which the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) was requested to issue the appointee an appointment letter.

The appointment letter was said to have been issued by the office of the SSG via a letter No. SSG/POL/S/E/S.I/V.VIII/1327 dated November 28, 2018 for an unspecified term in office.