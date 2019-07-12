Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

The Emir of Dutse, Nuhu Muhammad Sanusi, has urged farmers to emulate their women counterparts in repayment of loans,

He said records showed that women repay about 85 percent of any credit facility enjoyed.

The emir, who was represented by Ajiyan Dutse, Safiyanu Ahmed, made the call during the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Fair with the theme, “Promoting Financial Stability and Economic Development,”

He said prompt repayment of loan could aid opening the door for others to benefit as such credit schemes are usually a revolving fund.

“Farmers should borrow a leaf from women, who have proved to be more sincere in prompt loan repayment.”

In his remark, the leader of the CBN team, Aliyu Katuka, said they were in the state with a view to create awareness about the apex bank activities that bordered on economic development initiative.

The CBN leader expressed the opinion that the initiatives were capable of repositioning the economy if the opportunities that abound were adequately tapped.