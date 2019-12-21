Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Northern Elders Forum have waded into the current face-off between the Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, and the Emir of Kano, His Highness, Muhammad Sanusi II, following the recent creation of four additional emirates in the state, a move to whittle down the influence of the monarch.

In a letter to the Walin Kano, Alhaji Mahe Bashir, and signed by the Chairman of the Forum, Professor Ango Abdullahi, the Forum expressed worry at the dimension the crisis has taken in the last few months.

According to the letter:

“The Northern Elders Forum is deeply concerned by the current dimension taken by the escalating misunderstanding between the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, and some sections of the Kano elites.

“The crisis, we are afraid, is pregnant with unforeseen circumstances that ultimately threaten the integrity of the entire Kano traditional institution, overall peace and security of the state and, by extension, the cohesion of the northern region.”

The Forum said it has started mobilising a host of eminent northern personalities, elders and all categories of leaders and stakeholders to intervene and help find a lasting solution to the crisis.

The Forum revealed that it has already concluded plans to storm the ancient city in the hope of arbitrating and helping to resolve the crisis, adding that while in Kano the intervention team would hold interactions with the elders of Kano State, critical stakeholders, Emir Sanusi and Governor Ganduje.

In the letter sighted by our correspondent, the Forum expressed sincere hope that its intervention “would finally get to the root of the matter and find a lasting solution with mutual understanding and respect, so that the state can move forward.”