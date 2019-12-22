Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Emir of Gwandu and Chairman Kebbi State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Muhammadu, Iliyasu Bashar, has charged Nigeria women to engage in small-scale businesses to effectively fight poverty and support their family.

The traditional ruler who stated this at the 2019 Annual National Conference of Initiative for Muslim Women of Nigeria (IMWON) held at the weekend in Birnin Kebbi noted that the main weapon against poverty and idleness is skill acquisition and small scale businesses.

The Emir who was represented by the Wazirin Gwandu, Alhaji Abdullahi Umar, said: “Women are vulnerable group in the society; many women toil on our streets looking for what to eat. The best way to fight poverty or idleness is for you to embrace small scale business or skill acquisition,” he advised.

While commending the IMWON for educating women in the society the emir urged them to continue to mobilize women to engage in small-scale bussiness and promote Nigeria unity, peace and stability.

Earlier, Dr. Ishak Yunus Almadany, the guest speaker at the event observed that challenges facing the women were as result of the citizens’ refusal to change for goodness and toe the path of God.

“Indeed, Allah will not change the condition of people until they change what is in themselves. Our society today is characterised by all sorts of heinous immorality such as homosexuality, lesbianism, cultism, broken marriages, adulteration of food, corruption among others”.

In her speech, the National Director and Founder of the association, Malama Rabia Sufyan Ahmad said the association was created in 2009 and also registered with CAC as an umbrella of women and youth Islamic associations with the aim of educating and mobilising women on different aspects of life.

She explained that the association had assisted women, widows, the needy in cash and in kind.

“We have visited hospitals, orphanage homes, constructed over 60 mosques, constructed over 100 eells, facilitated over 100 marriages, trained over 200,000 women in various trade,” she said.