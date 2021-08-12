From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Emir of Gwandu, who is also Chairman of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs, in Kebbi State, Alhaji Muhammad Iliasu Bashar, has conferred a traditional title on an activist lawyer, Barrister Rilwanu Umar, for decades of defending the underprivileged in courts and service to humanity.

Addressing parents, family, leaders and Barrister Umar, who was conferred with the title of ‘Kachalla Gwandu’, in his palace on Thursday, the Emir urged him to continue discharging his service to humanity.

While commending him for his sacrifices, respect, Bashar said: ‘I want to urge you to continue to do more on what you are doing because that is what fetched you this title. Especially, I what you to continue what you are doing in the areas of sacrifices you are doing through your profession by standing firm for the less privileged to ensure that they are free and their rights not denied.

‘I want to all tell you also that you should continue with the respect many people have known you for and, Insha Allahu, the sky is your limit.’

The Emir added that his coming to the palace alongside his parents, community leaders and friends, testified to his appreciation of the title conferred on him.

While speaking to newsmen after the visit, Umar said that the conferment would motivate him to redoubles his efforts on humanitarian services, health, environmental and career counselling for youths.

‘From now on, we shall continue to be discharging our services to the Emirate and Emir of Gwandu. All the support services we are rendering, given through my profession, chamber and NGO, we are going to redouble it,’ he said.

Alhaji Shehu Gwandu, who spoke on behalf of his father, thanked the Emir and Gwandu Emirate Council for conferring the title to their son and pledged their continuous loyalty and support to the Emir.

