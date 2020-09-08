Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

Alhaji Halidu Saad, Ubandoman Gwandu, one of the High Councilors of the Emir of Gwandu is died.

The late Gwandu High Councillor died on Tuesday morning at the Usman Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto after protracted illness.

The Special Adviser on Media to Kebbi State Governor,Mallam Yahyah Sarki who confirmed the death of the deceased in statement issue and made available to new men, stated that, the late Ubandoman Gwandu, who was aged 70, was survived by three wives, twenty seven children ,as well as several grand and great grand children.

According to the statement, Governor Abubakar Bagudu was among hundreds of people who attended the funeral prayer of late Alhaji Halidu Saad at the Yan – Yara Mosque, Birnin Kebbi, which took place shortly after the Zuhr prayer.

His remains, according to the statement, had been laid to rest according to Islamic rites.

The Governor was accompanied to the funeral prayer by Alhaji Muhammdu Dantani ( Magajin Rafin Kabi) , Chairman, Direct Labour Agency and his Personal Assistant ( PA) , Alhaji Musa Yaro (Enabo), among several other top government officials .