Emir of Bichi, Dr. Nasiru Ado Bayero, has thanked Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for the peace the northern community has been enjoying in the state.

The Emir told Governor Ugwuanyi that his administration’s commitment to national integration and peaceful co-existence of all Nigerians in the state, irrespective of tribe, religion and political differences was well acknowledged, adding, “we will not forget that; we will be grateful to you forever.”

Bayero also appreciated traditional rulers in Enugu State, stressing that based on “your relationship with the northern community in your own local communities, our reports from them have been positive. So, we are very grateful.”

Speaking when he visited Ugwuanyi at Government House, Enugu, the Emir, who is the younger brother to Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, used the opportunity to assure the governor that “back in Kano State, we will protect your interest. We will make sure any Igbo man or any other Nigerian who lives in Kano is safe. Our relationship has grown beyond now and we will not allow this to grow any bad situation.”

The Emir, therefore, lauded Ugwuanyi for his hospitality and uncommon leadership style anchored on peace, security, inclusive and good governance.