Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Emir of Yauri Emirate, Dr Muhammadu Zayyanu Abdullahi, has honoured the Speaker of the House of Representative, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila, with the title of ‘Sardaukin Yauri’, the (Warrior of Yauri).

The Emir, who conferred the traditional title on the Speaker on Saturday during the courtesy his visit to the palace of the Emir as part of Regatta festival ceremony, said the title was to show appreciation to Ggbajabiamila for the love and support to the people of the state.

“This is a great day for us as the people of Yauri. And because of the love you have shown us, for our sons, my council have honoured you with prestigious title of Sardaukin Yauri, which translates to ‘Warrior of Yauri.”

In his acceptance speech, the Speaker described the honour bestowed on him as cultural exchange which shows the importance of Nigeria’s cultural diversity.

Gbajabiamila told the Yauri Emirate council that “I came here because of the love and support the people of the state have been given to me. The Governor has been my good friend and brother for a long time.”

In his remark, Senate leader Yahyah Abdullahi, representing Kebbi North Senatorial district, while giving his votes of thanks, promised the people of the Yauri Emirate that the National Assembly would continue to mobilise all the resources to ensure the completion of the Koko-Yauri federal road.

The Regatta Festival ceremony was attended by the Emir of Gwandu, Emir Argungu, Emir Zuru, Emir Kotogora, Governor Bagudu, Minister of Information Alhaji Lai Mohammed, among other dignitaries.