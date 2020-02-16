Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Emir of Zuru, Alhaji Muhammadu Sani Sami, has commended the Federal Road Safety Corps deploying modern strategies to curb road mishap.

He also praised the Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi and his team for their efforts in sanitizing motor vehicle administration.

The Emir made the commendation while receiving the Zonal Commander in charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states, Assistant Corps Marshal Kayode Olagunju in his palace.

A statement issued by FRSC Zonal Public Education, RC Aminu Aliyu Sokoto, quoted the Monarch as encouraging the Corps not to relent in its enforcement activities, promising the emirate’s support in continous sensitization of road users on the need to comply with traffic rules and regulations.

The Emir decried the unsafe practice of overloading of vehicles with animals and persons resulting in loss of many lives and property on the road.

While calling for proper regulations of commercial motorcycle operations in the efforts to curb crimes and enhance safety, the Royal Father stressed the need to put a ban on the use of motorcycles across the borders to prevent infiltration of criminals.

Earlier, the Zonal Commander, Dr Kayode Olagunju thanked the Emir and his Council for the support and collaboration with the FRSC in the efforts to improve on road safety situation in the community.