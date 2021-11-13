From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Samaila Muhammed Mera has expressed profound appreciation to President Muhammad Buhari and Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for their valuable support towards the success of his 25th coronation anniversary.

The Emir stated this during a thank you visit to the Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu at Government House Birnin Kebbi.

Mera was delighted about the kind gestures of the two leaders for supporting the success of his 25th coronation anniversary.

He commended President Muhammad Buhari for despatching the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami( SAN) to represent him at the celebration which was also attended by the Minister of Information and Culture Alhaji Lai Muhammed.

The Sarkin Kabin Argungu extended similar appreciation to the President of the Senate , Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawal who led several Senators to the colourful anniversary celebration, also thanking security services, politicians and traditional rulers.

The monarch also expressed sincere thanks to Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu whose support he said led to the success of his 25th anniversary celebration.

Mera appreciated the governor immensely for providing moral and material support including logistics, and professional advice for staging the event that attracted important personalities from within and outside the country as well as mammoth crowd.

In his response, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu congratulated the monarch for recording success during the celebration and acknowledged the large gathering that rejoiced with the Emir whom he described as impeccable character and a role model among traditional rulers in the north , urging him to uphold such value.

Bagudu admonished the Emir to continue to sustain peaceful coexistence, security and brotherliness among the diverse people in his emirate.

