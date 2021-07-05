His Royal Highness, Dr Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu, the Emir of Bauchi, has endorsed the Authentic Nigeria Football and Allied Sports Supporters Club (ANFASSC).

The endorsement, which happened last weekend in Bauchi State, came with the conferment of his Royal Highness as a patron of ANFASSC. The Emir who was full of praises for ANFASSC was happy to be conferred a patron of the illustrious Supporters Club.

The Emir said: ‘I am happy to be chosen as a patron of these wonderful sets of people who are delighted in supporting everything about Nigerian Sports, I am now part of them and together we can do great things.’

National President of ANFASSC Prince Abayomi Ogunjimi appreciated His Royal Highness

Dr Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu for accepting to be among men of honours who have aligned with the club.

Prince Abayomi Ogunjimi made it clear that the club is yet to reach its zenith and that people will be pleasantly surprised when ANFASSC starts to unveil its packages, starting with the next AFCON in Cameroon.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.