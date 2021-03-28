(NAN)

The Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Adamu, has urged the Conference of Speakers of the State Houses Assembly to support the call of traditional rulers for a role in the Nigerian Constitution.

Adamu spoke when the speakers paid him a courtesy visit on Saturday in Bauchi.

He said traditional leaders did not belong to any political party, pointing out that they enjoyed working with the executive and the legislative arms of government.

The emir commended the good working relationship between Bauchi State Government and the House of Assembly.

Adamu also praised Gov. Bala Mohammmed of Bauchi State for his developmental projects.

He urged the Conference of Speakers to come up with very robust ideas that would move the country forward.

Earlier, Alhaji Abubakar Sulaiman, the Conference Chairman, said members were in Bauchi to hold their first quarterly meeting.

“We are here to solicit for your fatherly advice and prayers to enable us to succeed in driving the country to the greater height,” Sulaiman said.