By Henry Akubuiro

The Mai Borgu, Alhaji Muhammad Sani Dantoro, Kitoro the fourth, has inaugurated a fifteen-man Central working Committee to plan and articulate the cultural tourism ecology of the sixth edition of Gani Durbar Festival.

Also immediately constituted to fully active far reaching focal agenda of the biggest culture festival in North Central Nigeria were nine strategic subcommittees covering various terms of reference on finance and fundraising, accommodation, feeding arrangements, publicity, security, works, venue and protocol, events, sanitation and logistics.

Emir of Borgu also approved the appointment of the chairman of the Central Working Committee, in the person of Alhaji Ibrahim Goni, PhD, Conservator General of National Parks Service, also did same for the various subcommittees