Hajiya Binta Umar, the first wife of the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk Umar has died on Friday in Daura at the age of 70, after a protracted illness.

The death of the Emir’s wife was confirmed to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) by Malam Usman Ibrahim, the Sarkin Labaran Daura (Chief Information Officer) of the Emirate Council, on Friday in Daura, Katsina State.

He said that Hajiya Binta died at about 8am on Friday at the emir’s palace and has been buried according to Islamic rites.

Ibrahim said that the funeral prayer was led by the Chief Imam of Daura Central Mosque, Malam Suleiman Salisu.

The deceased was survived by her husband, six children and many grand children, as well as her adopted children.

NAN reports that Daura local government area is currently under total lockdown over COVID-19 cases in the area.(NAN)