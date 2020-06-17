(Aminu Alhaji-Daura, NAN)

The Emir of Daura, Dr Umar Farouk, has effected a minor reshuffling of his councillors in order to promote peace and unity in the emirate.

The Chief Information Officer to the Emirate Council, Malam Usman Ibrahim, confirmed this to the News agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday at emir palace in Daura.

Ibrahim said the Sarkin Tsafta of Daura, Alhaji Lawal Usman, had been promoted to serve as new Kauran Daura, making him (Usman) to be among the kingmakers in Daura emirate, while the Sarkin Sudan, Alhaji Yusuf Nalado, would serve as Senior Special Adviser to the emir.

According to the spokesman, the first class traditional ruler had charged the newly-promoted councillors to serve with loyalty and justice as well as promote peace and unity.

The emir, he said, also enjoined his subjects to sustain their prayers for peace and unity across the state and the country at large.

The monarch further urged his people to uphold mutual tolerance and patience in line with the teaching of Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W).

“A true believer is one with whom others feel secure. One who returns love for hatred,” the emir quoted the prophet as saying.