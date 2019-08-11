Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

Emir of Dutse, Alhaji Muhammad, Nuhu Sunusi, has appealed to the state government that severe capital punishment must be administered to any convicted child rapist‎.

The emir who made the plea at ‎a traditional Sallah address at the emir’s palace, asked the governor of the state to make sure that “our children are saved from the rising cases of paedophiles across the state.”

Alabi Nuhu Sunusi said: “There is no doubt that one of the menaces afflicting the present-day society is the rising case of ‎rape against women and children; I urge the government and those in positions of authority to severely punish offenders to serve as a deterrent to others,” he stated.

The emir also appealed to Fulani herders to be cautious and restrict their animals to specific routes to refrain from encroaching into farmers’ lands to ‎avoid conflicts.

The emir who earlier slaughtered a ram to mark the symbolic sacrifice also prayed for continued peace that the state has enjoyed over the years.