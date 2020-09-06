The Emir of Fika in Yobe, Dr Mohammad Ibn-Abali, on Sunday appointed Prof. Shettima Saidu of the Federal University, Gashua in the state, as the Mukaddam of Fika Emirate and a member of the Emirate Council.

Ibn-Abali is also the Chairman, Yobe State Council of Chiefs and the North-East Co-ordinatorof the National Council of Traditional Rulers.

This was announced in a statement signed by the emirate’s Acting Secretary, Alhaji Ali Gonki, in Fika.

It noted that Prof. Saidu, a pharmaceutical chemist, had excelled in his profession and was found worthy of the appointment.

The statement charged the don to sustain his service delivery to humanity and be a good ambassador of the council with the appointment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Prof. Saidu is the Dean, Faculty of Science at the Federal University, Gashua and the Vice President, institute of Chartered Chemists of Nigeria (ICCON).

He is also a visiting Professor of Research and Senior Mentoring Scholar at Southern University and A&M College, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA.

As an astute toxicologist, Saidu had reported the synthesis of over 25 novel organic compounds, most of which could be modified into anti-fungal drugs.(NAN)