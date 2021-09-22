From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Emir of Gaya Emirate Council of Kano State, Ibrahim Abdulkadir, is dead.

The passage of the emir has been confirmed by a Government House source who said that a government delegation was making arrangements to depart to the emirate to attend the funeral later today

Daily Sun has learned that the tragic incident occurred this morning at the emir’s palace following a protracted illness that had kept the monarch away from public view.

Funeral arrangements for the deceased are to be announced by the palace in due course, a source told Daily Sun.

The aged monarch was appointed to the throne by the administration of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje following the creation of four additional Emirates in the state last year.

The deceased will become the second of the four newly appointed Emirs to die His colleague, the then Emir of Rano had died last year during the pandemic lockdown period.

