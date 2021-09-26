From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Emir of Gombe, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu Abubakar lll has conferred on the state governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, the traditional title of Dan Majen Gombe.

Announcing the title, on behalf of a delegation sent by the Emir, the Sallaman Gombe, Alhaji Usman Adamu, stated that the royal father’s decision followed a series of consultations.

He said that the delegation which was led by former Governor of Bauchi state Alhaji Ahmed Adamu Mu’azu, were at the governor’s resident to convey the Emir’s message and pronounce the title of DAN MAJE of Gombe conferred on the Governor.

In an interview with the press shortly after the brief ceremony, Governor Yahaya said the title conferred on him by the Emir of Gombe will be a morale booster for him in addressing challenges affecting the people of Gombe State.

He disclosed that the honour means more dedication and more commitment to good governance and service delivery to the people.

He said, “I want to use this medium to thank His Royal Highness, the Emir of Gombe, Dr Abubakar Shehu Abubakar lll and his council members for finding me worthy of this very important and prestigious title; this honour will surely spur me to do more in delivering good governance to Gombe state”.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Ahmed Adamu Mu’azu, informed the Governor that the title conferred on him was in recognition of his administration’s achievements in various sectors of the economy within a span of two years and few months in office.

However, he urged the governor to continue in the direction of developing the state. While commending the Emir for recognizing and rewarding hard work, he also spoke on the long standing relationship between Gombe and Bauchi States.

In his remarks, one of the members of the delegation and former Director General of Pension Commission of Nigeria, PenCom, Malam Muhammad Kabir Ahmad, attributed the conferment of the chieftaincy title to the governor to the age-long relationship between Gombe Emirate and Umaru Tsoho family, the Governor’s family coupled with his sterling performance and commitment to service delivery in Gombe state.

He particularly noted with delight, the Governor’s achievements in areas of road construction, education, healthcare and governance in general among other sectors.

“The governor is the type that listens to advice from all of us and always keeps his doors open for us, and I must say with the unprecedented achievements recorded by his administration within this short period of time and his determination to do even more, the conferment of this is quite deserving and an inspiration to do more”, MK Ahmad noted.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.