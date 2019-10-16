Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

The Emir of Gwandu and Chairman State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Muhammadu Illiasu Bashar, has condemned Fake News on social media surrounding the family of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The first class Emir, who stated this on Tuesday in Birnin-Kebbi while addressing stakeholders on the proliferation of Fake News, charged media organisations to be professional and responsible in disseminating information to the public.

“Our moral behaviour has become so low that we can lie against our President, and media organisations spread it to the world. Some media organisations spread the Fake News on President Muhammadu Buhari’s marriage, fixed the date and even finished the wedding themselves without the knowledge of the President himself,” the Emir said.

“Media organisations should be mindful of their constitutional rights; they should also protect and promote those rights, and avoid anything capable of tarnishing their image,” he added.

The Emir appealed to operators of social media platforms to be wary of what they share and be mindful of the religious implications of spreading false news.