Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Emir of Gwandu and Chairman of Council of Chiefs in Kebbi State, Alhaji Muhammad Iliyasu-Bashar, has appealed to all education stakeholders in the state to ensure the success of Basic Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) in the state.

The Emir stated this when the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Alhaji Magawata Aliero, paid him a courtesy visit in his palace at Birnin Kebbi.

The monarch, who advised the 504 teachers selected for the programme to take their responsibilities seriously, said their diligence would reduce the high number of out-of-school children in the state.

According to him: “We will support any programme aimed at educating Quranic children and integrating them with western education so that they will learn how to read, write and speak English.

“We want Quranic children to know simple arithmetic to contribute meaningfully to our religion and society. This programme should succeed and I urge you to ensure its success in all ramifications,” he said.

Iliyasu- Bashar said he was delighted that more children are being enrolled into school. “You should also evolve new means of ensuring that aged children are enrolled in schools.

“The present situation of out-of-school children is worrisome, especially children on the streets roaming around in the name of seeking for Islamic knowledge,” he said.

“The task of ensuring the development of education is on everybody,” he said while pledging total support for the programme.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Alhaji Muhammadu Magawatta Aleiro, who went on the visit with other stakeholders, told the Emir that there were over 800,000 out of school children in the state.

Aliero appealed to all the traditional rulers in the state to support the programme to address the menace of Almajiris in the state.