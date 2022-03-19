Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman Kwara council of Chiefs, has turbaned a legal icon, Dr Alimi AbdulRazaq, as the second Mutawalle of Ilorin emirate

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Friday turbaning ceremony attracted several eminent personalties from all walks of life, including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Speaking at the event, Osinbajo congratulated AbdulRazaq, describing the new Mutawalle title as an honour well-deserved.

The vice president, who was a Nigerian law schoolmate to the Mutawalle, said AbdulRazaq brought many sterling qualities to the royal title.

“His accomplishments in law, education and participation in banking industry, are testaments to the quality of AbdulRazaq. He follows in succession to his late father, Alhaji AGF AbdulRazaq (SAN), as the first Mutawalle of Ilorin.

“We can all attest to the fact that the new Mutawalle of Ilorin brings many qualities to the title.

“He is a first-class mind who has navigated the legal profession and the complex world of business and politics at the highest level possible strictly on the merit of his own capacity and the weight of his contributions,” he said.

Osinbajo applauded the new Mutawalle’s outstanding contributions to human rights protection in Africa, which he said set the framework for the establishment of Africa Court for Human and Peoples Rights.

“What stands him out for this role is his compassion and belief in upholding the human dignity at all levels.

“Some may not know that his PhD thesis on human right protection in Africa set the framework for the establishment of Africa Court for Human and Peoples Rights which was commissioned by the Organisation for African Unity (now African Union),” he added.

Earlier, the Emir of Ilorin said the AbdulRazaq family in llorin deserved the honour from the Emirate for their sterling contributions to the ancient city, Kwara and Nigeria as a whole.

“AbdulRazaq family deserves the honour received today from the people of Ilorin Emirate. May Allah bless the position. I believe the family will continue to contribute to the development of Ilorin Emirate, Kwara State and Nigeria in general,” he said.

Sulu-Gambari also commended the vice president for his contributions to national development and for coming to honour the Emirate on the historic occasion.

“We know your contributions to the development of our dear country, Nigeria. I know you love Ilorin and we acknowledge your support to our state,” said the first class traditional ruler.

He appreciated all the dignitaries present at the ceremony of Mutawalle of Ilorin emirate, particularly Osinbajo, for honouring the ceremony.

The new Mutawalle while speaking with newsmen after the investitu expressed his gratitude to God and the Emir of llorin for the honour.

He pledged to justify the confidence reposed in him by contributing to the development of Ilorin Emirate in particular and Kwara at large.

“Mutawalle” title means the “Chancellor of Exchequer” (Minister of Finance) or treasurer of the Ilorin Emirate, saddled with the responsibility of economy of the Emirate.

NAN also reports that the historic event was well attended by prominent personalities, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo, represented by his wife, Bola; vice president Osinbajo, Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Prof. Ibrahim Agboola-Gambari; and Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq of Kwara. (NAN)