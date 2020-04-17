The Emir of Jema’a in Kaduna State, Dr Muhammadu Isah Muhammadu, has admonished his people against flouting the lockdown order aimed at stemming spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Muhammadu gave the advice on Friday while addressing Islamic clerics and security operatives at his Palace in Kafanchan.

He explained that the essence of convening the meeting was to solicit the support of all and sundry towards the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

The Emir commended governments at all levels for the measures adopted to stem the spread of the disease, adding that citizens had a duty to support government’s efforts to defeat the pandemic.

Muhammadu called on the people to observe social distancing and other public health protocols when they go to the market during the window period given by government.

Also speaking, ACP Danladi Ibrahim, the Area Commander, Kafanchan Area Command of the Nigerian Police, commended the Emir for sensitising his people on the dangers of the virus.

Ibrahim also urged the residents to ensure adhere to the lockdown order, noting that the police was ready to enforce compliance. (NAN)