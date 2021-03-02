From John Adams, Minna

The Emir of Kagara, Niger State, Alhaji Salihu Tanko Mohammed, has died at the age of 91, his death coming barely three days after the release of the students of Government Science College Kagara.

The Emir died in Minna, the state capital, in the early hours of Tuesday after a protracted illness.

In a statement by the Secretary to Niger State Government (SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, and signed by the Information Officer, Mallam Tank Lawal, the government expressed sadness over the death of Malam Tanko, one of the longest serving emirs in the state.

Matane, in the statement described the late Emir of Kagara as ‘a bridge-builder who reached across ethnic, cultural and religious divides to promote peace and unity not only in his domain but the state as a whole.’

According to him, ‘the contributions of late Malam Salihu Tanko to the development of Kagara Emirate, the entire State and indeed Nigeria is unparalleled,’ adding that ‘his life on earth was very eventful and his achievements in all spheres of life left indelible marks on the people of his domain and Nigerians.

‘On behalf of the Government and people of Niger State, I want to express my sincere and heartfelt condolences to the Chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, the Etsu Nupe, family of late Malam Salihu Tanko, and the people of Kagara Emirate,’ the statement read.

Ahmed Matane prayed that God would forgive the shortcomings of the departed, remember his good works, grant his soul eternal rest as well as give his family and the people of the Emirate the much-needed strength and comfort to bear the loss.

Also in a statement in Minna, the senator Representing Niger East Senatorial District, Alhaji Sani Musa, described the death of the first class emir a great loss not only to the people of Kagara Emirate and the state but the country, particularly its traditional institutions.

According to Senator Musa, ‘Baba left in a time when we needed him most for his prayers and constant guidance, especially at this trying times of Insecurity and other social challenges in the emirate and the state in general.’

He pointed out that the ‘Emir Of Kagara lived a worthy and exemplary life, humble and down to earth.’

Meanwhile, the Secretary to the State Government has announced that the Janazah (interment) Prayer is scheduled to hold in Kagara, Headquarters of Rafi Local Government Council by 4:00 pm today.

Kagara and its surrounding villages have been the epicentre of bandit attacks in the last five years, with a number of deaths and property worth millions stolen or destroyed.