From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The kidnapped Emir of Kajuru Alhaji Alhassan Adamu has been released by his abductors.

This was confirmed to our correspondent by one of the kingmakers of the Emirate Council, Dahiru Abubakar.

The Emir was released Monday afternoon a few hours after the bandits made a demand of N200 million ransom on the monarch and 10 other family members kidnapped alongside him.

Abubakar did not however say whether the N200 million ransom earlier demanded by the bandits was paid or not.

It was also gathered that only the 85-year-old second class Emir was released, as the bandits were said to be holding on to the others.

The Emir, according to another source, in the palace addressed his subjects immediately after he returned to Kajuru.

