From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, Saturday, received his staff of office as the 15th Emir of Kano.

The coronation ceremony which took place 15 months after his appointment was witnessed by Vice President Yemi Osibanjo; the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari and the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan , including governors of Lagos, Sokoto, Katsina, Jigawa , Bauchi, among others.

While the oath of office was administered by the Chief Iman of Kano, Professor Sani Zaharadeen, the staff of office was presented to him by the Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Speaking at the event held at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano, President Muhammadu Buhari, who was represented by the vice president, congratulated the monarch on his coronation and charged him to follow the footsteps of his father, the late Ado Bayero.

