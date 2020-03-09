Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Kano State Government has dethroned the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, from his traditional position as the Emir of Kano.

Announcing the decision at the Kano State Government House, the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, said that the decision to dethrone the monarch was based on the unanimous decision of the Kano State Executive Council.

The Secretary to the State Government, who briefed reporters, explained that the Emir was removed due to his disloyalty to the government of the day, including his persistent refusal to attend to official engagements without valid excuses.

The security at the Government House, ahead of the briefing, was heightened with the presence of police vans and personnel at different points, with thorough searches all visitors coming into the House.

Meanwhile, there was a fight between opposing and supporting legislators at the state House of Assembly earlier in the day following attempts to discuss the report of a committee set up to investigate the Emir on his alleged violation of the norms and cultural practices of the people of the state.

The members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the House opposed the moves and made an attempt to seize the mace in a bid to frustrate the session which they felt was skewed against the Emir. The deliberation was eventually suspended following the intervention of the Clerk of the House.

There has been a cold relationship between Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and the Emir Sanusi II following the conduct of the 2019 elections in which the monarch was accused of being partisan in favour of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)

The monarch has been inundated with a number of investigations by the Kano State Public Complaints and anti-graft commission which has led to litigation in different courts in the state.