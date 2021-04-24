The wife of the late Emir of Kano,Hajiya Maryam Ado Bayero, is dead.

She died on Saturday after a protracted illness in Cairo, Egypt.

Hajiya Maryam is the mother of the current Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero and the Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero.

Palace sources told Sunday Sun that preparations were on top gear to bring her corpse to Kano for burial.accusing to Islamic rites.

Sympathizers were sighted at the palaces of the Emir of Kano and the Emir of Bichi extenting their condolences

Hajiya Maryam was an elder sister to the current Emir of Ilorin, Ibrahim Sulu Gambari.Press Statement

Ganduje condoles with Kano, Bichi Emirs over mother’s death

Meanwhile ,Kano state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has described death of Hajiya Maryam, the Mai Babban Dakin Kano, as an act of Allah which every mortal will test.

He however stated that her good deeds will remain in the minds of the people of Kano.

Ganduje expressed his deepest condolences on behalf of the government and people of Kano state to her dearest sons, the Emirs of Kano and Bichi, Aminu Ado Bayero and Nasiru Ado Bayero respectively.

In a commiseration message issued by the commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, the governor, who further described the deceased as a highly disciplined and honest mother who trained her children on the path of Allah, comforted the Emirs to take solace in the fact that their mother lived a good life, devoted to serving Allah and humanity.

The governor prayed Allah the Almighty to grant the soul of the late princess Aljannah Firdausi and the fortitude for the family, the entire people of the two Emirates to bear the unbearable loss.