The Emir of Kano, His Highness Muhammad Sanusi II on Friday bagged honorary doctorate award in Finance at the 2019 graduation ceremony of the SOAS University of London.

Sanusi was among other pioneering figures in the fields of law, literature, journalism, and finance honoured at this year’s graduation ceremony of the prestigious university. Other awardees are award-winning journalist Lindsey Hilsum, edi- tor, broadcaster and critic, Margaret Busby and human rights lawyer Nursyahbani Katjasungkana.

The Emir was honoured for pioneering the introduction of Islamic banking in the Nigerian banking sector and his anti- corruption work in the financial industry. The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the University in its citation noted that the Emir has consistently brought his wealth of expertise to resolving significant development challenges including public health, girl-child education and reforms of Muslim family law as well as the systems of zakat and auqaf (endowments).

Baroness Valerie Amos, Director of SOAS, said: “Our honorary awardees this year are all remarkable people who have been pioneers and innovators and sought to bring about change in the world. Their work has furthered the public’s understanding of conflict and humanitarian affairs; demonstrated how to tackle high level corruption in often complex situations; paved the way for greater diversity in publishing; and fought for and gained recognition for women’s rights in Indonesia.”