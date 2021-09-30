Cosmas Omegoh

The Emir of Kano Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, has promised to assist the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), to rebrand Kano as a veritable cultural tourism destination on the West Coast of Africa.

His Royal Highness who received the President of NANTA, Mrs Susan Akporiaye and her delegation on a courtsey visit to the palace, on Tuesday, disclosed that Kano historically is at the centre of trans-Sahara trade and tourism, hence deserves the support of NANTA and foreign airlines to blossom again despite the challenges of Covid-19 pandemic.

“Our people are notable travellers and traders. We have the oldest airport connecting the world and also a huge travel point for Hajj pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia, so NANTA needs to help reposition the airport and Kano as a destination,” the emir stated.

He praised the leadership of NANTA for its intention to open a travel academy in Kano and also for its zonal office building project which is the first of its kind at zonal administration of NANTA in country, adding that he would mobilise both government and the people of Kano to ensure that the building which is at 80 percent completion, is fully completed and inaugurated.

On the award bestowed upon him and the governor, Abdulahi Ganduje, respectfully, for making Kano the most peaceful state in Nigeria, His Royal Highness, appreciated the association for its foresight and affirmation that Kano indeed is peaceful and home to all Nigerians, and foreigners inclusive.

“We are honoured for your award to me as the most Eminent Traditional ruler and to my governor as the “Governor of the Year” for his strides in making Kano a peaceful destination. I will try my best to reach out to the governor and to see how we shall be at your national event in Abuja in November,” he stated.

Impressed by the leadership of Susan Akporiaye in NATA, Alhaji Ado Bayero, informed NANTA to prepare for the Kano Durbar festival which the association must package inclusively with air transportation, particularly for the Hajj pilgrimage.

Speaking earlier, NANTA president prayed the emir to help drive the completion of the NANTA zonal head office building which is expected to house a travel academy for Kano youths and women who will be availed with skill acquisition trainings.

Mrs Akporiaye also intimated the emir of his role as the royal father of the day at its prestigious Eminent NANTA Award in Abuja in November, where also the emir would be conferred with the Most Eminent Traditional ruler award.

“Your highness, NANTA is proud to be associated with you and the governor of Kano State for the dedication and passion to keep Kano out of the troubles of insecurity, and for the stringent call to promote Kano as a cultural tourism and hospitality destination,” Mrs Akporiaye explained further.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.